Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill celebrate 25 years of Maachis

It's been 25 years since Gulzar-helmed Maachis released in theatres, and till date, the film enjoys cult status due it socio-political undertones, timeless songs and powerful performances.

The film featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others, which revolved around the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s.

The film won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The hit film also helped Tabu win her first National Film Award.

For the unversed, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had also contributed to the film. He had worked on the promo of Maachis.

As the film marked silver jubilee on October 25, Mehta took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. He wrote, "The film that changed so many lives. Including mine, 25 years."

Tabu, too, became nostalgic. She shared Mehta's post on her Instagram Story. Jimmy also marked the occasion by sharing fans' special messages on his Instagram account. Maachis was Jimmy's debut film in Bollywood.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results