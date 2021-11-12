Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar goes on floor, ‘Mad ride of guns and gangs’ says the latter

As Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series, he has started working on his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor took to his Instagram story to share a photo with the Sultan director and wrote, “Day 1. Blood, grime and lots of action. Here we go… Ali Abbas Zafar… Better get your game face on.”

Ali Abbas Zafar also took to Twitter handle and shared, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs”

Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs pic.twitter.com/Ibj7YtrpQ5

— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 12, 2021

It was earlier reported by a tabloid that the film that the two are collaborating on is the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. The report also suggested that the two will start the shoot with an action sequence. The film is said to have Shahid playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

Earlier Nuit Blanche has been remade in Tamil and Telugu with Kamal Haasan under the titles Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively.

Currently, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Jersey which is scheduled to come out on December 31. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was originally made in Telugu. The Hindi version also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s last project was Prime Video’s web series Tandav that landed in some controversies.

