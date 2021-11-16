Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin confirmed to star in new spy action film Harbin

Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin has been confirmed to star in director Woo Min Ho’s new film Harbin.
On November 16, Korean tabloid Soompi reported that a source from the production company Hive Media Corp revealed, “Hyun Bin has decided to star in ‘Harbin’ due to the quality and interesting nature of the script as well as the trust he has in director Woo Min Ho.”
Harbin is a spy action film taking place during the early 1900s in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province Heilongjiang. It tells the story of Korean independence activists who put their lives on the line in order to take back their homeland.
Hyun Bin will be showcasing both action scenes and emotional acting for the upcoming film. In addition to capturing the loneliness of someone living in a generation in which their motherland is gone, Hyun Bin will also express the complicated feelings of anxiety and responsibility from putting one’s life on the line at the center of the independence fight.
On the work front, Hyun Bin was last seen in 2018 historical-thriller movie Rampant and 2019 global hit rom-com drama Crash Landing On You opposite Son Ye Jin.
