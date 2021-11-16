Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin confirmed to star in new spy action film Harbin

Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin has been confirmed to star in director Woo Min Ho’s new film Harbin.

On November 16, Korean tabloid Soompi reported that a source from the production company Hive Media Corp revealed, “Hyun Bin has decided to star in ‘Harbin’ due to the quality and interesting nature of the script as well as the trust he has in director Woo Min Ho.”

Harbin is a spy action film taking place during the early 1900s in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province Heilongjiang. It tells the story of Korean independence activists who put their lives on the line in order to take back their homeland.

Hyun Bin will be showcasing both action scenes and emotional acting for the upcoming film. In addition to capturing the loneliness of someone living in a generation in which their motherland is gone, Hyun Bin will also express the complicated feelings of anxiety and responsibility from putting one’s life on the line at the center of the independence fight.

The project will be helmed by director Woo Min Ho who has successfully captured Korea’s turbulent modern history through his hit films Inside Men, The Drug King, The Man Standing Next, and more. Harbin will be produced by Hive Media Corp, which has previously released Inside Men, The Man Standing Next, and Deliver Us From Evil. The staff will also consist of the nation’s best, including camera director Hong Kyung Po of Deliver Us From Evil, Parasite, and Snowpiercer. The movie is scheduled to begin filming in 2022.

On the work front, Hyun Bin was last seen in 2018 historical-thriller movie Rampant and 2019 global hit rom-com drama Crash Landing On You opposite Son Ye Jin.

Also Read: K-pop group Wanna One confirmed to reunite At 2021 MNET Asian Music Awards

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results