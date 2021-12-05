Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth Rs. 10 crores from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar- Rs. 9 lakh cat and Rs. 52 lakh horse included

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a witness in a Rs. 200 crore Money laundering case. Reportedly, the ED in its chargesheet has said that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the prime accused in the money laundering case, has given the actress gifts worth Rs. 10 crores. The expensive gifts also included a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 lakh.

As per reports, the probe agency has filed the chargesheet in a Delhi court in a money laundering case. Along with Jacqueline, the charge sheet also mentions actor Nora Fatehi who has also been questioned in the case.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar had earlier told the media that he had gifted a car to Nora. The chargesheet said that a BMW car and an iPhone worth Rs. 1 crore in total was gifted to Nora.

Chandrasekar's lawyer had also claimed that Jacqueline and his client were dating. Amid these allegations, last week pictures of Sukesh and Jacqueline together also went viral. In one of the pictures, Jacqueline was seen kissing Sukesh. According to the chargesheet, Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline started talking in January this year and he later started sending her expensive gifts.

The chargesheet mentioned the gift items sent to Jacqueline which included jewellery, crockery, and four Persian cats — one of them worth ₹ 9 lakh — and a horse worth ₹ 52 lakh. Reportedly, Jacqueline would also talk to Sukesh over the phone while the latter was in Tihar jail. After he got bail, he flew Jacqueline to Chennai in a private plane and the duo stayed at a hotel in the city. As per the chargesheet, he spent Rs. 8 crores on air travel post his bail. Reportedly, Chandrasekhar also sent huge amounts to relatives of Jacqueline as well.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrasekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

ALSO READ: The Fatal Kiss: Jacqueline Fernadez’s peck gets her into trouble; she might seek Salman Khan’s help to bail her out of the situation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results