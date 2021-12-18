‘Jacqueline Fernandez is not telling the truth,’ claims conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar involved in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is the prime accused in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) has accused actress Jacqueline Fernandez of not telling the truth. The Bollywood actress is being investigated as a witness in the case after the central agency discovered proof of her alleged relationship with the conman. The actress has given her statement thrice till now to the ED. Sukesh has now accused her of lying about the amount he transferred to her sister in the United States.

During his questioning by the central agency, Sukesh said that he transferred $180,000 to Jacqueline's sister Geraldine who lives in the USA. However, the actress in her statement claimed that Sukesh gave her sister $150,000.

In his statement to the ED, Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed to be a friend of Jacqueline Fernandez and said that he had given her several luxury gifts. "I have gifted her 15 earrings, five Birkin bags, and other bags from YSL, Gucci… I also gifted her Cartier bangles and Tiffany bracelets. These jewellery and earrings are diamond-studded and approximately Rs 7 crore," he told the ED. He also said that he had gifted her expensive watches like Rolex, Roger Dubuis, Franck Muller.

When ED confronted him with Jacqueline's statement of loaning $150,000 to her sister Geraldine, Chandrasekhar said, "No, she is not telling the truth. Through Deepak Ramnani (who has also been arrested), I transferred $180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine."

"As far as (her) parents are concerned, I gifted them a Maserati and a Porsche to her mother in Bahrain. I also allowed Jacqueline to frequently use a private jet which I was using," he further said.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline in her statement said that Sukesh had introduced himself as "Shekhaar Ratna Vela". He had allegedly made a spoof call replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The chargesheet, which was filed earlier this month under a special PMLA, further stated that Sukesh had allegedly claimed that he hailed from J Jayalalithaa's political family, they are from Chennai and owner of Sun TV.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrasekhar extorted Rs. 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth Rs. 10 crores from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar- Rs. 9 lakh cat and Rs. 52 lakh horse included

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results