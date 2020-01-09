Kaia Gerber The Daintiest Wrist Tattoo

Whether you just booked a roundtrip ticket to Belize, splurged on a Cult Gaia bamboo bag, or painted your nails 10 different pastel colors, one thing is certain: people are already catching spring fever, including model Kaia Gerber.

After chopping her hair into a short and flirty pixie cut, Gerber hit the tattoo studio this week for some spring-appropriate floral ink from artist Evan Kim. Kim took to Instagram to show off Gerber’s tiny new tattoo: a flower delicately placed on the inside of her wrist. Gerber gave a closer look at the artwork on her own Instagram Stories.

But that wasn’t the only addition from that day. The tattoo artist also revealed that Gerber got two arms interlocking in the formation of a heart on her shoulder. “Always welcome!!! Always happy!! Always best,” Kim wrote in the caption, tagging the model.

Along for the ride to the tattoo parlor was Gerber’s brother, Presley Gerber, who got ‘HAHA’ spelled across each of his fingers. He shared a sneak peek at their family tattoo session on his Instagram Stories with a mirror selfie of the two. “Siblings tatt always,” he wrote across the post.

While we have a little ways to go before springtime, it doesn’t hurt to start building up our inspo board now. And how can we not? Kaia Gerber is proving that Pinterest’s top tattoo trends for women in 2019 — small designs and flowers — are still going strong this year.

