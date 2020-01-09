Amazon is essentially an IRL version of Ariel's treasure trove, famously detailed in her The Little Mermaid number, "Part Of Your World." Only instead of a cavernous hole 1000 leagues under the sea, all that "neat" stuff is housed on digital shelves across the web. And, instead of useless, "whozits," "whatzits," and, "thingamabobs," Amazon's best booty is a collection of secret weapon stuff that we never knew we needed and now we that we have it, simply can't live without — a collection we've come to call, the hidden gems.

Since this particular online product ocean runs deep, we decided to poll an in-the-know pool of online-shopping mermaids across the country for their absolute favorite buys. From fashion to tech, beauty, travel, home decor, and health and wellness, the hidden gems' list ahead covers products so unique that you may be entirely surprised to find they were snagged off Amazon. Scroll on to shop our secret treasure trove of Amazon's hidden gems and become a part of a world filled with baby products that are actual magic, face oils, lint rollers the size of mops, trendy boots to ruffle dresses for fall, plus totes galore. And spread the good goods for our next round of Amazon hidden gems — we'd love to know what treasures you've tried, tested, and approved.

Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths

Arlette, 26

How She Discovered It: "A beauty shopping roundup."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "Saves me so much money, I don't need to use disposable wipes anymore which have chemicals — and these are chemical-free! I just add water and then with a swift buff all my makeup comes off (including waterproof mascara). I've already bought this four times!"

Miracle Miracle Face Erase Makeup Remover Cloths (2 Pack), $, available at Amazon

Sterling Silver Cobra Earrings

Kate, 22

How She Discovered It: "Searching for jewelry on Amazon — this brand has very interesting options at reasonable prices."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "It's a hidden gem because the pieces feel like they are high quality but still super unique."

Wild Things Sterling Silver Cobra Hook Earrings, $, available at Amazon

Adult Drinking Card Game

Sarah, 29

How She Discovered It: "After it went viral on Twitter."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "It's HILLARIOUS… and gets you drunk!"

These Cards Will Get You Drunk These Cards Will Get You Drunk – Adult Card Game, $, available at Amazon

Sherpa Fleece Pullover

Lisa, 28

How She Discovered It: "Searching for an affordable replacement for the trendy overpriced version that kept targeting me on Instagram…"

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "This fleece is slouchy chic with just the right amount of 'I borrowed it from my boyfriend' edge. It's one of my favorite winter staples to layer under puffer jackets or just sport solo while kicking it on my couch. Plus, people always mistake it for that pricier Instagram one ;)."

MeroKeety Sherpa Fleece Patchwork Pullover With Pockets, $, available at Amazon

Portable Storage Drive

Rissa, 26

How She Discovered It: "Youtube."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "I like to travel as light as possible which is a little counterintuitive for a woman who edits video for a living. This little device is light, reliable and soooo necessary for anyone who makes content."

Samsung T5 Portable SSD, $, available at Amazon

No Sebum Mineral Powder

April, 23

How She Discovered It: "I read about it on a website about products that help with oily skin."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "It's one of the best products I have ever used. I've struggled with acne since I was 12. Now that I'm older, I've been trying to find products to help control it and the oiliness. I use acne medication, a good moisturizer, and then this on top. It keeps my skin so soft and helps with the oil perfectly. I can't recommend it enough!"

Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder, $, available at Amazon

Engraved Wooden Cutting Board

Eve, 26

How She Discovered It: "List of ideas for personalized gifts."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "I was searching for something a little nicer to gift my future in-laws at Christmas — and I knew even if they didn't use it to cook, they'd put it up on display."

Straga Products Olive Wreath Engraved Cutting Board, $, available at Amazon

Countertop Oven

Donna, 34

How She Discovered It: "Youtube."

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "We purchased this when we got rid of our microwave. The many features this machine has rocks — and even though we typically only use a handful of them, they all work very well; the toast settings are super accurate and it has an awesome Rotisserie part so I can slow roast chicken. The only thing I miss about our old microwave is how quickly I could heat things up, but the pro of my food tasting better way outweighs that con. I highly recommend and love love love it!"

ConvectionWorks Hi-Q Intelligent Countertop Oven Set, $, available at Amazon

*December Hidden Gem

Terra Ties Biodegradable Hair Elastics

Courtney, 26

How She Discovered It: "Heard about them from a friend who works in beauty!"

Why It's A Hidden Gem: "As someone who is constantly losing hair ties — seriously, where do they go?! — the thought of them collecting dust somewhere keeps me up at night. Enter: Terra Ties. They look and feel just like the drugstore black elastics you know, love, and seriously can’t keep misplacing, but are made of an entirely biodegradable blend of organic cotton and natural rubber. Even better, they don’t leave weird bends or creases in your hair, and the paperboard they arrive packaged in is also compostable. Freaking. Genius."

Terra Ties Biodegradable Elastic Hair Ties (27-Pack), $, available at Amazon

