Creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! found dead

This article was last updated on July 7, 2022

Yu-Gi-Oh! The comic book creator was found dead in the water.

This century’s most popular card game and television show were created by the author of the Japanese comic book Yu-Gi-Oh!, who has died. Kazuki Takahashi, 60, was found dead at sea near Nago, on Okinawa’s southern island, according to NHK.

When he was found, Takahashi was wearing his snorkel gear. Today, the body’s identity was confirmed. His death is currently under investigation by law enforcement.

Since its release in 1996, the manga Yu-Gi-Oh! has been released on a regular basis. The main character, Yugi, can call up monsters from his card game and use them to fight his enemies.

An anime, a Japanese animated television series, was quickly born from the manga. From 2000 to 2004, it was created. There are still games developed by Yu-Gi-Oh!

The card game was, of course, launched in the real world. This was popular in the early twenty-first century, including in the Netherlands. People bought Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to play and duel instead of collecting and trading them like they did Pokémon cards.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.