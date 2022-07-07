This article was last updated on July 7, 2022

Following widespread criticism, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns.

Boris Johnson resigns as leader of his political party and as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He wants to stay prime minister of the United Kingdom until his party elects a new leader.

He resigns because he no longer has the backing of his own party members. In recent days, numerous MPs from his cabinet have resigned.

In all, the British government comprises around 160 ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries of state, and assistants. In less than two days, more than 50 of Johnson’s lawmakers said they no longer trusted him.

Johnson has been in government for a long time. He was a minister from 2016 to 2018 and became prime minister in 2019. His major responsibility was Brexit. This symbolizes the moment that the United Kingdom departed from the European Union.

At the same time, Johnson also faced a lot of criticism during this period, because many people thought that the United Kingdom had not done well at all since Brexit.

Parties also produce complications. During the lockdowns due to Corona, all citizens in the United Kingdom had to stay indoors, and it was illegal to see each other. Still, his staff threw parties, and he came there himself.

