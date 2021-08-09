Style Tips: 5 Off-beat Ways to Wear Your Stylish Kurtis

A kurti is undoubtedly a wardrobe staple. Whether you’re a college student or a working woman, a kurti can be your holy grail for days when you want to look your best without putting in too much effort.

But sometimes, even the most timeless outfits ask for a fresh spin. This is when you can let your creativity fly free and experiment with your style. There are a bunch of off-beat ways to style a kurti and give it a whole new look. These styles are practical, wearable and carry oodles of elegance. Let’s check out a few of these unique ways to wear your latest stylish kurtis.

# 1 Twirl Away in Kurti Dresses

Want to give your favourite A-line kurti an indo-western touch? Try wearing it as a dress. Kurti dresses are youthful and charming, perfect for a casual day out with your friends. These dresses have a relaxed, laid-back vibe and their breathable silhouette makes them excellent for summers. You can pair them with colourful mojhris or opt for sneakers for a full-on fusion look.

# 2 Pull Out Those Shorts

Shorts are a summer essential and can be styled with a bunch of tops and tee shirts. But how about pairing your shorts with your stylish kurtis? Short kurtis are flowy and breezy, which makes their silhouette perfect to complement fitted shorts. You can also choose to complete the look with a bold belt to add more definition to the outfit. Add a finishing touch with some oxidized jewellery and a pair of wedge heels for a casual yet chic look.

# 3 Pair Stylish Kurtis with Distressed Denims

While it’s common to pair kurtis with jeans, you wouldn’t have seen a lot of women team them with distressed denims. This is a more relaxed and rugged version of the classic combination of kurti and jeans that’s perfect for college or a day out with your friends. Opt for tiny jhumkis and stacked up bracelets to add the perfect bling to the look.

# 4 Layer it with a Skirt

If you’re looking for a way to add more flair to your stylish kurtis, you can choose to pair them with a maxi skirt. This is also a good way to repurpose your lehengas and wear them at family functions and events without looking too over the top. Just pop some statement jewellery and drape a heavy dupatta to be party-ready in an instant.

# 5 Go for Cigarette Pants for That Formal Look

Kurtis can make for an excellent formal outfit if paired with the correct bottoms. Cigarette pants are crisp and structured and can be an excellent option to team with your stylish kurtis when you want to rock a desi look at work. Go for kurtis in neutral colours and pair them with matching cigarette pants for an outfit that’s office appropriate but still stylish enough to make heads turn.

