IRCC Invites 4,800 Candidates in Thirteenth Express Entry Draw of 2023

This article was last updated on May 25, 2023

The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has conducted its thirteenth Express Entry draw of 2023, issuing 4,800 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates in an all-program draw. The latest draw was the first all-program draw since April 26, and candidates required a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 488 to receive an ITA.

Breaking down the Latest Express Entry Draw

In this all-program draw, candidates from all three programs managed under the Express Entry application management system, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), or the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), were considered.

The invitation to apply can lead to the issuance of Canadian permanent residency status.

Focusing on All-Program Draw Only

As per the recent Express Entry draws, the latest draw follows the most recent draw on May 10. In the May 10 draw, 589 candidates received ITAs in a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) specific draw. In a PNP only draw, candidates are only considered if they are in the Express Entry pool and have also been nominated by a Canadian province.

Express Entry in 2023

So far, in 2023, no strong pattern has been established for the number of candidates invited, the frequency of draws, or even the type of draw. In the first few months of the year, there were several program-specific draws for various programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program.

It is expected that IRCC will begin holding draws that target Express Entry candidates on specific attributes, rather than high CRS scores. This became possible when Bill C-19 received Royal Assent in June 2022. The Bill will allow Canada’s immigration minister to invite candidates who can best support Canada in its economic goals by easing the pressure in specific sectors caused by chronic labour shortages.

Express Entry draws are at the discretion of IRCC and the immigration minister. According to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, there is no rule to say when draws will occur, from which program, the number of candidates or the minimum CRS cut-off score. This means there is no obligation for IRCC to follow a pattern or even hold draws at all, if the minister does not deem it necessary.

What is Express Entry?

The Express Entry application management system oversees three Canadian economic immigration programs: the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC). These programs are evaluated using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which assigns scores to candidates based on human capital factors, such as language ability, education, work experience, occupation, and age. Those who receive the highest scores are most likely to receive an invitation to apply for permanent residency.

Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025

According to the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, Canada is expected to admit over 82,000 new permanent residents through a Federal High Skilled immigration program (Express Entry) by the end of 2023. This number is speculated to increase in the coming years.

Conclusion

The latest all-program draw issuing 4,800 ITAs under the Express Entry system saw candidates from all three programs managed under the system being considered based on their CRS scores. With no obligation to follow patterns, the frequency, type, and number of candidates to be invited in upcoming draws are entirely at the discretion of IRCC and the immigration minister.

