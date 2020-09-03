Bathrobes For The Snuggliest Stay-At-Home Fall

Let’s face it, this fall is going to look a little different: less apple picking, pumpkin-patch perusing, bonfire communing and more Zoom scary movie nights, virtual face-masking parties, and homemade-pie baking. As the indoor fall activities begin to ramp up, it has us pondering what our ideal weekend uniforms will be — and the image we've dreamed up takes on the form of a cozy cloak (aka a bathrobe).

This part-bed, part-bath piece is the ultimate comfy-luxe home attire. Like an incredible pajama-towel hybrid, the robe's leisure potential knows no bounds: It can be worn while dry or wet, reading on the couch or cooking in the kitchen, and with or without the company of others. Ahead, the best bathrobe styles to lounge the day away in or to send to a family member or friend as socially distant but still snuggly hug stand-in — from plush terry-cloth types with pockets to premium waffle-weaves with hoods.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Richer Poorer Robe Coat

The new Robe Coat from Richer Poorer is already selling out quick. Made from a beautiful gauze cotton, we may have just found the perfect all-year-round robe option.

As one glowing review stated, "I‘ve been searching for the perfect spring/summer/fall robe since quarantine started and this is it."

Richer Poorer Women's Robe Coat, $, available at Richer Poorer

Ugg Marlow Robe

This blanket-like robe from Ugg is super long and made for cuddling. According to one review it's "the softest thing you'll ever own."

Ugg Marlow Robe, $, available at Ugg

Frette House Robe

This extra luxurious, super fluffy house robe is perfect if you're trying to feel like your lounging in a chic 5-star hotel. This robe includes a hood, attached belt and is made from 100% recycled fabric.

Frette House Robe, $, available at Soho Home

Skims Cozy Knit Short Robe

From the loungewear queen herself, we wouldn't expect her to make anything other than literally the coziest robe we could find. This one is the perfect knee-length and comes in a range of KKW's signature muted hues.

Skims Cozy Knit Short Robe, $, available at Skims

Lunya Washable Silk Robe

This slinky number is definitely a luxe addition to any loungewear wardrobe. This robe is made from 100% silk, comes in 9 chic shades, and just like the name implies, is washable!

As one of it's over 200 5-star reviews mentions, "This robe is somehow both totally chic and luxurious, yet perfect to throw on and lounge around in. This robe makes weekends feel fancy."

Lunya Washable Silk Robe, $, available at Lunya

Refinery29 Print Maxi Robe

To be very transparent, we do know how to make a pretty great robe. We designed this one in a fun horoscope inspired print and a lightweight fabric, making this the perfect option to transition from summer to fall.

Refinery29 Print Maxi Robe, $, available at Nordstrom

Allswell Stonewashed Waffle Bathrobe

This under-$100 robe is touted as, "five-star-hotel-worthy," with a 100%-cotton waffle weave that's stonewashed and preshrunk to be extra soft, absorbent, and true-to-size.

With 4.8 out of 5 stars, Allswell customers rave that this style is everything from "Not too heavy or light. Just right. Very cozy." to "The texture of this robe feels so amazing after getting out of the shower. It has a great weight to it and the material is so soft. Better than any robe I've ever tried."

Allswell Stonewashed Waffle Bathrobe, $, available at Allswell

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

Crafted with a piped collar, cuffed sleeves, and deep pockets — out of the same long-staple Turkish cotton as the brand’s bestselling towels — this “Super-Plush” robe will cloak her in a luxurious 380-GSM weight.

Reviews on it range from a simple, "Best robe ever," to an extreme, "Do not get this if you have a job/lifestyle where you need to put on real clothes. You will never want to get out of this. It is so soft. So warm. So comfy! I have taken up showering 2x plus daily just so I have an excuse to get into it. I love it."

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe, $, available at Brooklinen

N. Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe

Crafted from a cozy terry fabric with chic slim-flitting, above-the-knee design, this blush-pink bathrobe is ready to take mom from bath to bed and beyond in glamorous-recluse style.

As one Amazon reviewer who gave it top ratings stated, "My robe arrived today and I just love it. It's lightweight but feels substantial — just right for summer. I bought blush pink and it's simply beautiful, brighter than the photo but still a soft color."

N. Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe Robe for Women, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results