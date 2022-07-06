Roberto Carlos Ese Tipo Soy Yo Lyrics

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022
|The guy who thinks of you all the time
|That counts seconds if you delay
|And that all the time he wants to see you
|Because he no longer knows what to do without you
|And in the middle of the night he calls you
|To say that he loves you
|That guy is me
|The guy who signs takes you by the arm
|And he doesn’t let anyone interrupt your steps
|No matter what happens, he will protect you
|The hero awaited by every woman
|And for you he faces the danger
|Your best friend
|That guy is me
|The guy who loves you just the way you are
|That after the love in his chest you fall asleep
|That caresses your hair, speaks to you of love
|He tells you other things that make you warm
|In the morning you wake up smiling
|Your look saying
|That guy is me
|That guy is me
|I’m the exact type for you
|What makes you happy and who adores you
|That dries your tears whenever you cry
|That guy is me
|That guy is me
|The guy who always waits for you smiling
|That opens the car door for you saying
|That he is passionate, that he is crazy about you
|He kisses you on the mouth and says again
|That he has felt your lack and claims
|Because he loves you
|That guy is me
|That guy is me
|That guy is me
|That guy is me
|That guy is me
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment