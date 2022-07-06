Roberto Carlos Ese Tipo Soy Yo Lyrics

The guy who thinks of you all the time

That counts seconds if you delay

And that all the time he wants to see you

Because he no longer knows what to do without you

And in the middle of the night he calls you

To say that he loves you

That guy is me

The guy who signs takes you by the arm

And he doesn’t let anyone interrupt your steps

No matter what happens, he will protect you

The hero awaited by every woman

And for you he faces the danger

Your best friend

That guy is me

The guy who loves you just the way you are

That after the love in his chest you fall asleep

That caresses your hair, speaks to you of love

He tells you other things that make you warm

In the morning you wake up smiling

Your look saying

That guy is me

That guy is me

I’m the exact type for you

What makes you happy and who adores you

That dries your tears whenever you cry

That guy is me

That guy is me

The guy who always waits for you smiling

That opens the car door for you saying

That he is passionate, that he is crazy about you

He kisses you on the mouth and says again

That he has felt your lack and claims

Because he loves you

That guy is me

That guy is me

That guy is me

That guy is me