Roberto Carlos Ese Tipo Soy Yo Lyrics

Roberto Carlos

The guy who thinks of you all the time
That counts seconds if you delay
And that all the time he wants to see you
Because he no longer knows what to do without you
And in the middle of the night he calls you
To say that he loves you
That guy is me
The guy who signs takes you by the arm
And he doesn’t let anyone interrupt your steps
No matter what happens, he will protect you
The hero awaited by every woman
And for you he faces the danger
Your best friend
That guy is me
The guy who loves you just the way you are
That after the love in his chest you fall asleep
That caresses your hair, speaks to you of love
He tells you other things that make you warm
In the morning you wake up smiling
Your look saying
That guy is me
That guy is me
I’m the exact type for you
What makes you happy and who adores you
That dries your tears whenever you cry
That guy is me
That guy is me
The guy who always waits for you smiling
That opens the car door for you saying
That he is passionate, that he is crazy about you
He kisses you on the mouth and says again
That he has felt your lack and claims
Because he loves you
That guy is me
That guy is me
That guy is me
That guy is me
That guy is me

 

 

