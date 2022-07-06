Marco Antonio Solís If You Hadn’t Gone

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022
I miss you more than ever, and I don’t know what to do
I wake up in the morning and I remember you
wait another day to live without you
The mirror doesn’t lie, I look so different
I miss you.
People came and came always the same
the rhythm of life seems wrong to me,
It was so diferent when you were here
yes, it was different when you were there
There is nothing more difficult to live without you
suffering waiting to see you arrive
the cold of my body asks for you,
and I don’t know where you are
If you hadn’t gone I would be so happy.
If you hadn’t gone I would be so happy.
People came and came always the same
the rhythm of life seems wrong to me,
It was so diferent when you were here
yes, it was different when you were there
There is nothing more difficult to live without you
suffering waiting to see you arrive
the cold of my body asks for you,
and I don’t know where you are
If you hadn’t gone I would be so happy.
