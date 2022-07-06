Marco Antonio Solís If You Hadn’t Gone

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

I miss you more than ever, and I don’t know what to do

I wake up in the morning and I remember you

wait another day to live without you

The mirror doesn’t lie, I look so different

I miss you.

People came and came always the same

the rhythm of life seems wrong to me,

It was so diferent when you were here

yes, it was different when you were there

There is nothing more difficult to live without you

suffering waiting to see you arrive

the cold of my body asks for you,

and I don’t know where you are

If you hadn’t gone I would be so happy.

If you hadn’t gone I would be so happy.

People came and came always the same

the rhythm of life seems wrong to me,

It was so diferent when you were here

yes, it was different when you were there

There is nothing more difficult to live without you

suffering waiting to see you arrive

the cold of my body asks for you,

and I don’t know where you are

If you hadn’t gone I would be so happy.

