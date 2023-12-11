Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Guitarist John Frusciante Breaks Finger

This article was last updated on December 11, 2023

Reason for Band’s Hiatus

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has broken a finger. The American band recently announced that it would not be able to perform for six weeks due to an injury to a band member. So it turns out to be Frusciante, singer Anthony Kiedis reveals.

The singer says this in a video shown on the screens of the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The band was supposed to perform here last weekend.

“Our guitarist John Frusciante broke a finger. Yeah, that’s true,” Kiedis sings a cappella in the video, apologizing for the canceled KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert.

He doesn’t explain how it happened. The band will catch up with the concert in question on March 2, 2024.