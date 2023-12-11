Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Guitarist John Frusciante Breaks Finger

This article was last updated on December 11, 2023
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
Reason for Band’s Hiatus
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has broken a finger. The American band recently announced that it would not be able to perform for six weeks due to an injury to a band member. So it turns out to be Frusciante, singer Anthony Kiedis reveals.
The singer says this in a video shown on the screens of the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The band was supposed to perform here last weekend.
“Our guitarist John Frusciante broke a finger. Yeah, that’s true,” Kiedis sings a cappella in the video, apologizing for the canceled KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert.
He doesn’t explain how it happened. The band will catch up with the concert in question on March 2, 2024.
John Frusciante’s History with the Band
The guitarist joined the band in 1988 at the age of eighteen, which had its worldwide breakthrough in 1991 with the album Blood Sugar Sex Magik. Frusciante could not handle the fame, became addicted to drugs and alcohol and left the band.
In 1998, after the guitarist had dropped out of rehab, he rejoined the Peppers. In 2009 he left the band again, this time to focus on his solo career. Ten years later he rejoined the music group, replacing Josh Klinghoffer.
Be the first to comment