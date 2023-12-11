Sweden Demands Release of Johan Floderus Facing Death Penalty in Iran

This article was last updated on December 11, 2023

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson demands immediate release of detained diplomat Johan Floderus

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has demanded that Iran immediately release Swedish EU diplomat Johan Floderus, who has been detained in Iran since last year and is on trial for espionage, facing the possibility of the death penalty.

The 33-year-old Floderus, who has visited Iran several times, was arrested in April last year on suspicion of espionage while he was in Iran as a tourist. However, it was only announced last September that he was being held there.

Charges and International Response

Iran has accused Floderus of conspiring with and espionage for Israel, as well as “spreading destruction on earth,” a charge that could potentially lead to the death penalty. Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson cited arbitrariness in Floderus’ detention. The EU Foreign Service, Floderus’ former employer, has previously stated that Iran might be using EU citizens as bargaining chips for political leverage.

Support from the European Union

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the entire European Union have joined Sweden in urging Iran to release Floderus. Borrell emphasized the commitment to securing Floderus’ freedom, and on Sunday reiterated the call for Iran to release the imprisoned diplomat.

