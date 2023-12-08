Botic van de Zandschulp Agrees to Participate in ABN AMRO Open Tennis

This article was last updated on December 8, 2023

Tournament Director Excited for Van de Zandschulp’s Participation Tournament director Richard Krajicek is delighted with Van de Zandschulp’s participation. “It is a luxury situation for Dutch tennis to have two players in the top fifty,” says the 1996 Wimbledon winner. “We have recently been able to enjoy the Davis Cup team again, where Botic achieved a good result. For us, it is also an advantage that the Dutch are doing so well. We think it is important to have at least two players from our own country with the world top to fight.”

Van de Zandschulp’s Tennis Ranking and Performance Van de Zandschulp is fiftieth in the world rankings. The 28-year-old Veenendaler had a changeable year. He fell far back after losing the final of the ATP tournament in Munich in April, where he lost several match points against Holger Rune. In recent months, Van de Zandschulp has found his way back up again. Van de Zandschulp now has to tolerate Greek track above him in the world rankings. The 27-year-old Haarlem native won two ATP tournaments this year and is currently 23rd on the ATP rankings.

About the ABN AMRO Open Tennis The 51st edition of the ABN AMRO Open will last from February 12 to 18. The tournament was won this year by the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who eliminated Van de Zandschulp in the eighth finals. Jan Siemerink was the last Dutch winner in Ahoy in 1998.

