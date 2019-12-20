Police search for missing Toronto woman Rockel Smith

The Toronto Police is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Rockel Smith, 44, was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019, in the afternoon, in the Yonge Street and College Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
