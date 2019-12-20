Police search for missing Toronto woman Rockel Smith

December 20, 2019

The Toronto Police is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Rockel Smith, 44, was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019, in the afternoon, in the Yonge Street and College Street area.

She is described as 5'7", with a slim build. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.

