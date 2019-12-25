Police search for missing Toronto girl Sabina Akter

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Sabina Akter, 14, was last seen on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 3:00 pm in the Finch Avenue West and Albion Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
