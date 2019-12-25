Police search for missing Toronto girl Sabina Akter

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Sabina Akter, 14, was last seen on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 3:00 pm in the Finch Avenue West and Albion Road area.

Sabina is described as 5'2" and having shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and a black Jam Sport backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.