Police search for missing Toronto man Jesus Padron-Wells

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Jesus Padron-Wells, 22, was last seen on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 5 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
