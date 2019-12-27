Police search for missing Toronto man Jesus Padron-Wells

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jesus Padron-Wells, 22, was last seen on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 5 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

He is described as 5’9”, 150 lbs., slim build, with brown hair, and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, beige pants, yellow short-sleeved shirt and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.