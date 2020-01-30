Police search for missing Toronto man Frank Mavec

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Frank Mavec, 46, was last seen on Monday, January 13, 2020, in the Dowling Street and King Street West area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
