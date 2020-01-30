Police search for missing Toronto man Frank Mavec

January 30, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Frank Mavec, 46, was last seen on Monday, January 13, 2020, in the Dowling Street and King Street West area.

He is described as 5'11", 170 lbs., with long grey and brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey jacket.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *