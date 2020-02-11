Police search for missing Toronto woman Raven Rochelle Stephens

The Toronto Police Service is appealing for help in locating a missing person.

Raven Rochelle Stephens, 27 was last seen on December 25, 2019, in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East in Toronto.

She is described as 5’4”, 150 lbs, with black hair. She has visible scars on both forearms.

Police are concerned for her safety.

