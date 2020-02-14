Police search for missing Toronto man Lerton Haley Zurbrigg

February 14, 2020

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Lerton Haley Zurbrigg, 52, was last seen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the Keele Street and The Pond Road area.

He is described as 6'0", 200 lbs., medium build, with short curly hair and wears glasses.

Police are concerned for his safety.

