Police search for missing Toronto man Lerton Haley Zurbrigg

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Lerton Haley Zurbrigg, 52, was last seen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the Keele Street and The Pond Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
