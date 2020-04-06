Police search for missing Toronto man Justice Snache

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Justice Snache, 19, was last seen on Monday, March 29, 2020, in the early hours, in the City of Windsor.
Police are concerned for his safety.
