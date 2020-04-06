Police search for missing Toronto man Justice Snache

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Justice Snache, 19, was last seen on Monday, March 29, 2020, in the early hours, in the City of Windsor.

He is described as 5’9”, slim build, with short brown hair, and a tanned complexion. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.

