Police search for missing Toronto man Shahin Pirouzi

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Shahin Pirouzi, 41, was last seen on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:20 p.m., in the Queen St West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as 5'11", with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shoes, black sweat pants and black running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.