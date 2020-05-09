Police search for missing Toronto man Shahin Pirouzi

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Shahin Pirouzi, 41, was last seen on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:20 p.m., in the Queen St West and Ossington Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
