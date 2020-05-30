Police search for missing Toronto woman Anastasiya Shcherbak

The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Anastasiya Shcherbak, 30, was last seen on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Church Street and Lombard Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
