Police search for missing Toronto woman Anastasiya Shcherbak

May 30, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Anastasiya Shcherbak, 30, was last seen on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Church Street and Lombard Street area.

She is described as 5'9", slim build, with light brown to blonde hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *