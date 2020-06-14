Police search for missing Toronto man German Arabadzhy

June 14, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

German Arabadzhy, 19, was last seen on February 25, 2020, in the Spadina Avenue and College Street area.

He is described as 5'9", with a thin build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *