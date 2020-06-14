Police search for missing Toronto man German Arabadzhy

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
German Arabadzhy, 19, was last seen on February 25, 2020, in the Spadina Avenue and College Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
