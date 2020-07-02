Police search for missing Toronto woman Nicolette Cyrus

July 2, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.

Nicolette Cyrus, 37, was last seen on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue area.

She is described as 5â€�0â€�, 141 lbs., with a medium build, and black shoulder length hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

