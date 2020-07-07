Police search for missing Toronto woman Giovanna Triolo

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Giovanna Triolo, 57, was last seen on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 6:45 a.m. in the Rustic Road and Culford Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Giovanna Triolo, 57, was last seen on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 6:45 a.m. in the Rustic Road and Culford Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply