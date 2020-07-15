Police search for missing Toronto girl Elizabeth Walker

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing girl.
Elizabeth Walker, 16, was last seen on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 9 a.m., in the Kingston Road and Birchmount Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
