Police search for missing Toronto man Joshua Santos

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Joshua Santos, 28, was last seen on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 12:30 a.m., in the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
