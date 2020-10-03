Police search for missing Toronto man Joshua Santos

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Joshua Santos, 28, was last seen on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 12:30 a.m., in the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area.

He is described as 5â€™8â€�, 155 lbs., with a thin build, brown eyes and very short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, black 'Adidas' pants, and sandals.

Police are concerned for his safety.