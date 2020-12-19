Police search for missing Toronto man Dwayne Barton-Iserhoff

December 19, 2020

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Dwayne Barton-Iserhoff, 32, was last seen on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Leslie Street and Lakeshore Avenue area.

He his described as 5'10", 150 lbs., slim build, long brown hair with a goatee.

Police are concerned for his safety.

