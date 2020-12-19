Police search for missing Toronto man Dwayne Barton-Iserhoff

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Dwayne Barton-Iserhoff, 32, was last seen on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Leslie Street and Lakeshore Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Dwayne Barton-Iserhoff, 32, was last seen on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Leslie Street and Lakeshore Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply