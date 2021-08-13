Police search for missing Toronto man Vitaliy Rybalka

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Vitaliy Rybalka, 36, was last seen on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in The Queensway and Park Lawn Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
