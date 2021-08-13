Police search for missing Toronto man Vitaliy Rybalka

August 13, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Vitaliy Rybalka, 36, was last seen on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in The Queensway and Park Lawn Road area.

He is described as 5'7", 140lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *