Police search for missing Toronto man Ryan Neiberg

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Ryan Neiberg, 32, was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 7 a.m., in the Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Ryan Neiberg, 32, was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 7 a.m., in the Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply