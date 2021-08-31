Police search for missing Toronto man Ryan Neiberg

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ryan Neiberg, 32, was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 7 a.m., in the Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Avenue area.

He is described as 6'2", with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and grey shorts.

Police are concerned for his safety.

