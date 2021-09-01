Police search for missing Toronto man Liam Bonar

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Liam Bonar, 31, was last seen on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 3:30 a.m., in the Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue area.

He is described as 5'4", slim build, beard, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black sandals. He has difficulty walking.

Police are concerned for his safety.