Police search for missing Toronto man Liam Bonar

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Liam Bonar, 31, was last seen on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 3:30 a.m., in the Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
