Police search for missing Toronto man Fahim Ansari

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Fahim Ansari, 33 was last seen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Gerrard Street East and Jarvis Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
