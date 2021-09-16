Police search for missing Toronto man Fahim Ansari

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Fahim Ansari, 33 was last seen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Gerrard Street East and Jarvis Street area.

He is described as 5'7", 170 lbs., thin build, olive complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

