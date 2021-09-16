Police search for missing Toronto man Austin Carreiro

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Austin Carreiro, 22, was last seen on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Queen Street West and Ossington Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
