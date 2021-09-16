Police search for missing Toronto man Austin Carreiro

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Austin Carreiro, 22, was last seen on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Queen Street West and Ossington Street area.

He is described as 5'9", 150 lbs., long black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

