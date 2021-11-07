Police search for missing Toronto man Maksim Sergeev

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Maksim Sergeev, 36, was last seen on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in Bloor Street and The East Mall area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
