Police search for missing Toronto woman Denise Warriner

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Denise Warriner, 24, was last seen on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Dufferin Street and King Street West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Denise Warriner, 24, was last seen on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Dufferin Street and King Street West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply