Police search for missing Toronto woman Denise Warriner

November 22, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Denise Warriner, 24, was last seen on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Dufferin Street and King Street West area.

She is described as 5'6", thin build with long blonde hair with grey coloured eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

