Police search for missing Toronto man David Uhlemann

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
David Uhlemann, 55, was last seen on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the Dowling Avenue and Glenavon Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
