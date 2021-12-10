Police search for missing Toronto man David Uhlemann

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

David Uhlemann, 55, was last seen on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the Dowling Avenue and Glenavon Road area.

He is described as 5'8", with a medium build, long grey hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, and a blue and white hooded sweater.

Police are concerned for his safety.