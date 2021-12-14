Police search for missing Toronto boy Hunter Boland

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Hunter Boland, 16, was last seen on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 6 p.m., in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
