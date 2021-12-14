Police search for missing Toronto boy Hunter Boland

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Hunter Boland, 16, was last seen on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 6 p.m., in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area.

He is described as 5'3", thin build, with short red hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green camouflage winter jacket and black pants.

Police are concerned for his safety.