Police search for missing Toronto woman Mary Thuku

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Mary Thuku, 32, was last seen on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Mary Thuku, 32, was last seen on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply