Police search for missing Toronto woman Mary Thuku

January 1, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Mary Thuku, 32, was last seen on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.

She is described as 5’5", 140 lbs., with black hair.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

