Police search for missing Toronto man Cassim Cummings

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Cassim Cummings, 27, was last seen on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in the Fairview Mall Drive and Don Mills Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
