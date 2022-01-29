Police search for missing Toronto man Cassim Cummings

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Cassim Cummings, 27, was last seen on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in the Fairview Mall Drive and Don Mills Road area.

He is described as thin with an athletic build and has black hair in cornrows. He was wearing brown winter jacket, a grey sweatshirt with a hoodie, blue jeans and black casual shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.