Police search for missing Toronto woman Ana Lulic

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Ana Lulic, 34, was last seen on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., in the Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Ana Lulic, 34, was last seen on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., in the Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply