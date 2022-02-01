Police search for missing Toronto woman Ana Lulic

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Ana Lulic, 34, was last seen on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., in the Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road area.

She is described as 5'11", with a slim build, orange coloured hair, hazel eyes. She was last seen carrying a purse and luggage.

Police are concerned for her safety.