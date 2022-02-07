Police search for missing Toronto man Warren Dutton

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Warren Dutton, 41, was last seen on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 12 p.m., in the Broadview Avenue and Gowan Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
