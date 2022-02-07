Police search for missing Toronto man Warren Dutton

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Warren Dutton, 41, was last seen on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 12 p.m., in the Broadview Avenue and Gowan Avenue area.

He is described as 5’3”, with a medium build, and short black balding hair. He was last seen wearing a plain red sweater, grey pants, and black dress shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.