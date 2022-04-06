Police search for missing Toronto man Gashawbeza Kefene

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Gashawbeza Kefene, 38, was last seen on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
