Police search for missing Toronto man Gashawbeza Kefene

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Gashawbeza Kefene, 38, was last seen on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West area.

He is described as 5'9", 165lbs, with a thin build, curly black hair, moustache and a beard.

Police are concerned for his safety.