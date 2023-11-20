This article was last updated on November 20, 2023

Slovakia Extends Border Controls with Hungary Until the End of December

Slovakia extends temporary controls at the border with neighboring Hungary. These will continue until December 23, the Slovak government has decided. The country wants to slow down increased illegal migration.

Fivefold Increase in Undocumented Migrants

Slovakia says it has seen a fivefold increase in the number of undocumented migrants detained since the start of the year to November 12. The number of arrests is said to have fallen sharply after additional controls were introduced.

Preventive Measures and Schengen Area

The Ministry of the Interior therefore concludes that the checks were apparently preventive. These were introduced at the beginning of October, after neighboring countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland had taken similar measures at the Slovakian border.

Slovakia is located on a migration route. People mainly try to travel to Germany and other Western European countries via Serbia and Hungary. Slovakia is part of the Schengen area, just like Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland. Residents of the Schengen countries are allowed to travel freely within the zone. That is why people are actually only checked at the outer borders of the area.

Temporary Controls and Schengen Area Regulations

But Schengen countries may introduce temporary controls if, for example, there is a serious threat to public order or public safety. As a result, Slovakia can now carry out checks at the border with Hungary.