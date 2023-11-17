Eric Clapton’s Iconic Guitar Auction

This article was last updated on November 17, 2023

Eric Clapton’s Guitar Fetches More Than a Million Euros at Auction

An Eric Clapton guitar has sold for around 1.17 million euros at auction. According to auction house Julien’s Auctions, it is a record amount for a guitar by the 78-year-old British musician.

Iconic 1964 Gibson SG Guitar

This is a 1964 Gibson SG guitar with a strikingly colorful paint job. Clapton used the instrument when he was part of the rock band Cream.

‘The Fool’

The guitar is also called ‘The Fool’, after the Dutch art collective that did the painting.

Although it is a record amount for the artist, it is not an overall record amount for an auctioned guitar. That record is still held by Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. The acoustic guitar he used during the famous MTV Unplugged performance raised almost 5.4 million euros in 2020.