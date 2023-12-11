Shock win for Canada men in Cape Town SA

This article was last updated on December 11, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

An early try to skipper proved a false dawn for the All Black Sevens as they slumped to a shock 19-7 loss to Canada Men in their opening Cape Town World Series game on Saturday.

When Molia scored in the opening minutes it was as if the New Zealanders, who were playing in white, believed they had to go through the motions beneath the spectacular backdrop of a mountain called Lion’s Head to brush the Canadians out of their path.

How wrong they were.

The Canadians had lost their previous 11 games against New Zealand – a stretch dating back to 2017 – but on this occasion they belied their dreadful record by unleashing a sparkling performance. No wonder, then, that when the full-time whistle sounded, they punched their fists into the air.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.