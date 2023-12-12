South Korean President’s State Visit to the Netherlands

This article was last updated on December 12, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Table of Contents Toggle South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Visits the Netherlands Strengthening Ties in the Chip Industry Control Over Chip Machine Exports

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Visits the Netherlands South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has embarked on a two-day state visit to the Netherlands, marking the first time a South Korean president has undertaken such a visit to the country. The diplomatic relations between South Korea and the Netherlands date back to 1961. Yoon and his wife were warmly received by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at the Palace on Dam Square in Amsterdam as the visit commenced. The itinerary includes a visit to chip machine manufacturer ASML in Veldhoven.

Strengthening Ties in the Chip Industry President Yoon will be accompanied by top executives from leading South Korean chip companies, Samsung and SK Hynix, during the visit to Veldhoven. The primary aim is to bolster the collaboration between the Dutch and South Korean chip industries. Yoon emphasized the strategic significance of cooperation and called for the formation of a chip alliance between the Netherlands and South Korea. Highlighting the growing competition from China, the president stressed the increasing importance of the chip sector.

Control Over Chip Machine Exports The United States has been actively seeking to regulate the export of essential chip machines manufactured by ASML, particularly concerning exports to China. This move is driven by the concern of potential military utilization of the chips by China. Earlier this year, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte visited the White House to negotiate export restrictions for ASML, based on the United States’ concerns. Subsequently, at the behest of the United States, the Dutch government has imposed further limitations on the export of ASML chip machines to China.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.